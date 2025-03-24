Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
ProjectReady Central Integration

ProjectReady Central
ProjectReady delivers comprehensive information management solutions for the AECO Industries, solving cross-platform and cross-stakeholder collaboration by connecting key industry tools and their associated data.
Works with:BIM 360 Build, Autodesk Docs, Autodesk Build
The Integration

Comprehensive AECO information management platform that solves cross-system collaboration by integrating key industry tools – Autodesk, Procore, Microsoft 365, Egnyte and Bluebeam – into a unified platform to efficiently and securely exchange project information and automate processes and tasks.

Solves cross-system collaboration by integrating – Autodesk, Procore, Microsoft 365, Egnyte & Bluebeam – into a unified platform to efficiently exchange project information & automate processes & tasks.

Details

  • Automate the setup & connection of Autodesk Construction Cloud, Procore, Microsoft 365, Egnyte & Box
  • Centralize Security & Governance Across Autodesk Construction Cloud, Microsoft 365 & Egnyte
  • Automatically Sync documents across Autodesk Construction Cloud, SharePoint, Procore, Egnyte & Box.
  • Sync content across multiple instances of Autodesk Construction Cloud and Procore
  • Use Bluebeam across content in Autodesk, Procore, and SharePoint – All within a SINGLE Session
  • Find content upwards of 85% faster from connected systems for external review via email attachment
  • Manage Project Email, register email & attachments to connected systems, and convert email to tasks

Resources:

ProjectReady Central | Automated Setup and Integration

Autodesk Construction Cloud Integration | ACC | ProjectReady

White Paper:&nbsp;The Cost of Disconnected Data in the AECO<br> Why Integration Is No Longer Opti...

