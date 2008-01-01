The Ultimate Guide to Design and Construction Collaboration

In this guide, industry leaders from ISEC, Inc., Lomans, Pan-Pacific Mechanical, SARA Oy, and Stowe shared:

• Why specialty contractors need to get collaboration right (and what they’ll gain if they do)

• How to best collaborate with designers during a project

• How to build stronger connections with general contractors

• What information needs to be shared with owners (and what formats work best)

Plus, you’ll hear from a designer, general contractor, and owner on whether or not they agree with the suggestions…