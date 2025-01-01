Alec Overn

Tell me about yourself and what you specialize in. I have a data background from financial accounting and syndicated/non-syndicated data analytics. I enjoy eliminating inefficiencies by leveraging data to make better business decisions. I was fortunate to be part of the original team to pilot ACC Build and eventually lead the implementation on a company-wide scale. Since then it has transformed the way our information is shared and how our departments work together.

Why do you love working in the construction industry? I’m a natural solution seeker and the industry seems to be evolving now more than ever at a pace more rapidly than we’ve ever seen. Every project can present different challenges, but also the opportunity to find creative solutions. Working in this industry taught me the importance of remaining rigid in desired outcomes (i.e. quality products and exceptional customer experience) but to be agile and adaptable in the path to get there.

What topics and trends are you most passionate about in the industry? Our team specializes in industrialized construction which is quickly becoming the future of the industry as we know it. I’m passionate about facilitating a collaborative environment internally to find quicker ways to build our products and educating our customers on the applications and benefits our methodology can provide.

What advice would you give to the next generation preparing for the future of the industry? Grit trumps brilliance. Technical skills are easily learned but mastering the art of persistence and self-discipline will separate you from good to great.