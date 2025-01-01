Align estimators and construction teams with cloud-based data management that ensures everyone is working from a single source of truth.
Save time creating competitive tenders by performing more accurate 2D takeoffs and generating automated quantities from 3D models. Capture the most detailed quantities to ensure the best project scope.
Avoid rework by visualising project scope in 3D, which allows a better understanding of design intent and constructability issues. Leverage a single inventory of 2D + 3D quantities throughout the construction process.
Estimating teams get simplified access to relevant construction documents, drawings and 3D models, resulting in improved collaboration.
Easily capture project scope with linear, count and area takeoff. Generate multiple quantities and use customised formulas.
Get instant access to quantities from the BIM model to achieve tremendous time savings and project scope visualisation.
Takeoff types can be used across 2D and 3D takeoff, allowing teams to access aggregated quantities from drawings and models in a highly organised and customisable view.
Use predefined classification systems or upload customised classifications across projects. Supports multiple classifications showing for materials.
Choose the imperial or metric measurement system based on your project’s needs. Takeoff once and generate multiple quantities.
Use customised formulas to generate complex quantities in both 2D and 3D – take off with confidence with our formula checker.
Aggregated 2D+3D quantities can be rolled up by classification, type and material to allow for an easy connection to estimating solutions through Excel export.
