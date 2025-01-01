Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Construction Model Management

Powerful model management, from desktop to cloud

Bring model coordination and collaboration to the whole team with Navisworks and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Build better together with integrated design and construction.

Extended Collaboration

Work as a team in real time with cloud-based coordination and communication tools.

Smart Automation

Free up your BIM experts to make high-value decisions with truly automatic clash detection and powerful change analysis.

Construction-Ready Models

Ensure quality models make it to the construction site with tools to help detect clashes, resolve issues and provide the right data to downstream teams.

Shared Decisions

Bring your entire project team to the table early. Make informed decisions, from one solution, that shape both how you work and the end result.

Flexible BIM solutions to make models accessible for all

Model Management
Design Collaboration
Powerful Desktop Review

Navisworks Manage provides project review software for clash resolution, model aggregation, 4D/5D simulation and 3D model review.

Automated Clash Detection

Upload multi-disciplinary models and auto-detect clashes. Save time reviewing clashes with auto-grouping and dynamic clash tolerance filters.

Connected Issue Management

Easily turn clashes into issues and assign them to the appropriate party to resolve. Track and verify design fixes across Navisworks, Revit and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

More Accurate Models

Improve model accuracy by integrating real-world site data, with reality capture workflows between Autodesk Recap Pro, Revit and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Additional Features
Efficient Meetings

Save time reviewing clashes and managing issues with trades and designers. Real-time collaboration gives you instant access to changes, issues, meeting minutes and more.

Integrated Issues

Easily access issues across Navisworks and Revit to fix models, validate designs and close out issues.

Automated Reporting

Keep track of project accountability and success to ensure everyone stays focused on the same path.

Simple Administration

Easily set up projects and give the right people the appropriate permissions.

Unlock collaboration across design and construction teams.

Build better together with integrated design & construction

Design Collaboration icon. A compass.
Robust Design Collaboration

Turn design documentation into a robust, project-based record to capture and manage the exchange of design data between project teams.

Construction document management software icon.
Central Document Management

Manage docs in a centralised common data environment and ensure teams are working from the latest models.

BIM Coordination and Construction quality management icon. Checklist with setting gear.
Proactive Quality Management

Gain visibility into all project issues and resolve them earlier. Reduce costly rework and keep projects on schedule.

Construction data analytics and insights icon. Bar graph with eye and arrow overlapping.
Insights

Leverage project data and dashboards to identify trends and mitigate risks.

Learn More

Improve BIM project delivery with Navisworks Manage

"With BIM coordination and multi-discipline collaboration, our project was delivered with less than one per cent rework. On a typical job, we expect to have between eight to ten per cent."

- Russ Dalton, Americas BIM Director at AECOM

The Life of a Model: Design, Coordination and the Site

Follow the life of a model from the earliest stages of a project to its application on site. Models are now easier to use on site, and data extraction plays a significant role in delivering better outcomes.

Read the blog

10 Tips for Running Effective Coordination Meetings

Read about these 10 coordination tips to focus your next construction project. These best practices were sourced from BIM managers from around the world.

Get the eBook

Issue Resolution and Clash Avoidance with BIM Collaborate

Using issues as a communication medium, teams of all kinds can collaborate to create high-quality construction content.

Read the Blog

Frequently asked questions about Model Management

What are Autodesk Model Management solutions?

Autodesk Model Management solutions are used for model coordination, clash detection, issue tracking and design sharing across design and construction teams. Integrated solutions across desktop and cloud provide real-time collaboration, keeping extended teams connected and on the same page.

Is Autodesk BIM Collaborate still available?

The Autodesk BIM Collaborate subscription offering, which includes Model Coordination, Design Collaboration and Docs, is no longer available for purchase. These solutions are available for purchase through a subscription to BIM Collaborate Pro, the Model Management Bundle or Navisworks Manage.