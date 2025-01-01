Emmanuel Graves

Tell me about yourself and what you specialize in. As a senior VDC technician, I am responsible for standardizing building coordination and streamlining workflows in the ACC (Autodesk Construction Cloud) environment. I’ve carried many titles such as USACE CQM-C certified quality control manager, BIM coordinator and MEP project engineer. From graduating Colorado School of Mines with a mechanical engineering degree, to playing professional football in the Canadian Football League, I’ve always been committed to dreaming big with unwavering perseverance. My passion for innovation and technology has allowed me to serve as a dynamic leader, always looking for opportunities to give back and execute at the highest level.

Why do you love working in the construction industry? As a mechanical engineer grad navigating the AEC industry, I love bridging the gap between the digitally built environment and physically constructed communities. When I was younger, I was the kindergartener who looked forward to “show-and-tell” because this would be my opportunity to present my latest LEGO skyscraper masterpiece!

What topics and trends are you most passionate about in the industry? I’m passionate about the digitally built environment and the advancement of unified cloud collaboration. The ability to streamline the construction process through technology and efficient communications allows us to minimize project complexity and build safer and more sustainable communities.

What advice would you give to the next generation preparing for the future of the industry? Don’t be afraid to demonstrate the value your ideas can bring to the industry. Look for opportunities to try new things. The AEC industry can seem “old school” or rigid to newer generations, but the upcoming generation presents an opportunity to bring new perspectives and integrate with those who are more knowledgeable and experienced. This collaboration is what ignites the innovation that new generations bring to the field.