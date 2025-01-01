Looking to access PlanGrid?
Autodesk Construction Cloud mobile

The construction app built for the site

Make critical decisions faster with one mobile app for Autodesk Build, Autodesk BIM Collaborate, and Autodesk Docs.

Manage the construction site and the office with one construction management app.

Access the following products with the Autodesk Construction Cloud mobile app

Improve construction management and empower all builders with connected teams, workflows, and data.

Centralise document management for a single source of truth across the project lifecycle for all project teams.

Connect design and construction teams with unified model aggregation, clash resolution, and issue tracking across desktop and cloud.

Co-author designs, perform design reviews, and automate model coordination with trades in the office and the site.

Work with project data easily on site

View 3D Models and Sheets

Find information with quick sheet viewing and intuitive model navigation.

Create markups on site

Call attention to project updates, changes, and critical information across projects.

Access data online and offline

Sync project data and enjoy access to information offline.

Log safety and quality issues

Create and view all design, quality, and safety issues.

Manage RFIs effortlessly

Create an RFI and get notified when your question is answered.

Fill out checklists on site

Complete all safety, quality, and daily reports.

Capture site photographs

Share project context through photographs from the job site.

Simplify submittals

Access approved submittals immediately.

"“Previously, decisions were made, and we had no insight into how and why they were made. There was no way to capture this information easily using our manual methods, so we had no record of why things happened”"

- –Michelle Holt, Programme Delivery Manager, @One Alliance, UK

Unlock the potential of a unified construction management app.

Mobile Frequently Asked Questions

Does Autodesk Construction Cloud have a mobile application?

Yes, the Autodesk Construction Cloud mobile app is available on the iOS App Store and Google Play.

What products are accessible by the Autodesk Construction Cloud mobile application on job sites?

Autodesk Build, Autodesk Docs, Autodesk BIM Collaborate, Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro, and PlanGrid are available via the mobile application.

Where can I download the Autodesk Construction Cloud mobile application?

The Autodesk Construction Cloud mobile app is available on the iOS App Store and Google Play.

Can I use Autodesk Construction Cloud mobile application to view drawings and 3D models?

Yes, the Autodesk Construction Cloud mobile app can view 2D drawings and 3D models on site.

Can I use Autodesk Construction Cloud mobile application to create markups?

Yes, the Autodesk Construction Cloud mobile app can create markups on site.

Can I use Autodesk Construction Cloud mobile application to create issues?

The Autodesk Construction Cloud mobile app can create or log issues on site for design collaboration, quality, or safety workflows.

Can I use Autodesk Construction Cloud mobile application to fill out checklists/punch lists or perform site walk-throughs?

Whether pre-functional tests, safety observations, or quality inspections, the Autodesk Construction Cloud mobile application is able to use the Forms tool to provide checklists.