Brandon Floyd

Tell me about yourself and what you specialize in. I specialize in multiple areas that ensure operational excellence and quality for our customers. Those areas are project installation quality and commission along with safety for our energization processes during commissioning. From an organizational view I specialize in operational quality to help the organization find continuous improvement opportunities to make us more efficient and improve the quality in everything we do.

Why do you love working in the construction industry? I love working in the construction industry because its ever changing and always evolving. Being able to physically see what you’ve built and be a part of unique and historical projects is a great feeling knowing that your impacting people’s lives in a positive way with what you were a part of building.

What topics and trends are you most passionate about in the industry? Topics and trends that interest me revolve around leverage data and AI to improve our quality and safety. Drone and scanning technology are another interest that can help drive quality and safety as well.