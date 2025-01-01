Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Products
Solutions
Resources
Pricing
Champions

Lindsey Rem

  • SVP Business Transformation
  • Barton Malow Holdings LLC
  • Southfield, MI

Meet Lindsey

Tell me about yourself and what you specialize in. I’ve been in the industry for 25 years and have been blessed to work in multiple roles at Barton Malow including starting in the field as a PE and PM, implementing our ERP and other technologies, starting our VDC Solutions and our Business Transformation Teams, and leading our Systems/IT Team and our Lean Team. I am currently a member of the Enterprise Leadership Team focusing on bringing value to our customers, team members, and partners through process, technology, and innovation.

Why do you love working in the construction industry? We build amazing and challenging things that benefit the communities we work in. There is nothing like driving by a stadium, school, solar field or auto plant and knowing that you had a part in bringing it to be.

What topics and trends are you most passionate about in the industry? I am most passionate about overcoming labor and safety challenges. Solving these challenges will take the convergence of many different approaches including robotics, AI and other technologies, new contracting methods, and prefabrication and offsite construction.

What advice would you give to the next generation preparing for the future of the industry? Be curious and open to new ways of working and stay that way your entire career. Learn to use the technologies we have today really well, and then keep your skills sharp.

About Lindsey

Your Superpower Connecting ideas and people

What Motivates You A great team - big challenges

Tool You Can’t Live Without My Outlook calendar

Best Artist/Song for Work Acquired Podcast (sorry, not a music person)

Jobsite or Office A mix of both

Hear from our customers

asset-33-1

40 Under 40: Champions of Construction is an annual and global awards program that recognizes both established and up and comers in architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) who are making a big impact.

Go Behind the Build! In our blog series, learn about the top construction professionals building the future of the construction industry.

Construction Community Autodesk Construction Cloud is accelerating the way our customers build. Read their success stories to learn how.

Interested in becoming a Construction Champion?