Connect BuildingConnected with TradeTapp to Mitigate Risk
Empower your teams with a powerful risk management tool to make smarter decisions.
TradeTapp analyzes, benchmarks, and mitigates financial and safety risks to ensure you only work with the most reliable, top-level subcontractors.
How risk management and bidding work together:
Request risk management review and approval without creating bottlenecks.
Create bid lists with subcontractors who are the best fit for a project.
Sync data and qualification status between risk and estimating teams.
"TradeTapp is a best-in-class risk mitigation platform that’s powerful, easy to use, and
customizable. We have taken out a number of unnecessary steps within our process. That’s
eliminated close to four weeks out of the process."
- Neal Morton SVP of Risk Management, Barton Malow