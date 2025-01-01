Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo

Connect BuildingConnected with TradeTapp to Mitigate Risk

Empower your teams with a powerful risk management tool to make smarter decisions.

TradeTapp analyzes, benchmarks, and mitigates financial and safety risks to ensure you only work with the most reliable, top-level subcontractors.

How risk management and bidding work together:
checklist bullet
Request risk management review and approval without creating bottlenecks.
checklist bullet
Create bid lists with subcontractors who are the best fit for a project.
checklist bullet
Sync data and qualification status between risk and estimating teams.

Ready for a demo?

Fill out this form and a sales expert will contact you.

Quotation mark

"TradeTapp is a best-in-class risk mitigation platform that’s powerful, easy to use, and customizable. We have taken out a number of unnecessary steps within our process. That’s eliminated close to four weeks out of the process."

- Neal Morton SVP of Risk Management, Barton Malow

Still have questions? Please contact sales.