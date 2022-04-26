Advancing Prefabrication 2022

April 26 - 29, 2022

Phoenix Convention Center, Phoenix, AZ

Autodesk Construction Cloud, Booth 401

Advancing Prefabrication is North America’s premier thought leadership conference dedicated to revolutionizing prefab, modular & industrialized manufacturing approaches across the AEC supply chain. Uniting industry leaders from every stakeholder, we’ll dive into best practices to optimize every stage of your project, from project conception through installation, & discover how you can build faster, to a higher quality, with limited resource through prefabrication, modularization & supply chain transformation.

Autodesk will be at Advancing Prefabrication in Phoenix, Arizona. You’ll find our team at booth #401 where you can catch up with Autodesk’s Amy Marks and the rest of the Autodesk Team. Schedule a meeting with our team either on-site, or follow-up in the weeks ahead by completing this form. You definitely want to hear the Autodesk team’s presentations at the following times:

- April 27 at 1 PM: Amy Marks & Amanda Gillespie of Meta: Fireside Chat Uniting & Aligning All Internal Stakeholders to Enable industrialization of Our Program

- April 27 at 1:45 PM: Pete Majewski: Panel Discussion Discovering Ways to Inspire & Maintain Buy-In to Prefabrication With Field Leadership

- April 27 at 2:30 PM: Amy Marks A Vision for a Connected Ecosystem Enabled by Manufacturing Informed Design

- April 28 at 11 AM: Amy Marks Q&A With Amy Marks