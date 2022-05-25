American Manufacturing Summit 2022

May 25 - 26, 2022

Westin Chicago Lombard, Chicago

Autodesk Construction Cloud, Booth #1

The Generis American Manufacturing Summit is a 2-day, leadership focused meeting designed to bring global manufacturing, operations, engineering, quality and supply chain leaders together to discuss current trends, strategic insights and best practices in an ever-evolving manufacturing environment.

Stop by booth #1 to see how Autodesk Construction Cloud connects all stakeholders in the factory with a simple solution to keep project data connected, current, and accessible from anywhere. Then, join our workshop on Thursday, 5/26 at 9:25 CT to hear Scott Johnson, Manager of Construction Customer Success, at Autodesk discuss how manufacturing facility teams can build better factories with connected technology.