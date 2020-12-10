Autodesk Construction Zone with Jerry Rice

December 10 - 11, 2020 - Virtual Event

Like football, construction is a team sport – with all players working together toward a common goal. On December 10 at 2:00 p.m. PST, join Autodesk as we sit down with NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl Champion, Jerry Rice, for a virtual experience like no other!

Jerry will be joined by Jim Lynch, VP of Autodesk Construction Solutions, to discuss the current state of football and the parallels between sports and the construction industry. We’ll also look at technology’s role in this new era, helping construction teams work together in ways never previously imagined.