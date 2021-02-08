2021 CURT National Conference

February 08 - 09, 2021 - Virtual Event

For the past 20 years, CURT has been the leading voice of construction owners. CURT continues to provide resources to the construction user community and improve industry performance through outstanding educational and networking opportunities. The CURT National Conference is the singular industry event of the year, where you can build real relationships to help improve how you execute your projects and maintain your competitive edge. There’s no place better to drive inspiration, professional development, and leadership skills. If you miss it, you’ll miss out.