Groundbreaking Women in Construction 2021

May 04 - 07, 2021 - Virtual Event

ENR’s Groundbreaking Women in Construction (GWIC) first virtual conference this past May was a success with over 1100 attendees and enlightened discussion on critical topics on the faces of a changing industry. We are excited to welcome you to be a part of the 2021 conference May 4-6!

The 2021 GWIC—our 18th!—will again be fully virtual, on an enhanced platform with even more opportunities to connect to peers and industry leaders alike.

GWIC is much more than just a conference—it serves as a catalyst that helps women expand their presence, influence and career success in an ever shifting industry—and to share, learn, challenge and inspire in their organizations. It also has grown into the leading talent development and networking event for construction industry professionals!