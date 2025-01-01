Leverage the power of Autodesk Construction Cloud’s platform to connect data across your tech stack, optimize technology processes and streamline collaboration with all project stakeholders.
How to Build Your Construction Tech Stack
While the abundance of apps in construction is certainly a sign of progress, having lots of tools can be both a blessing and a curse.
Construction Integration Partners Explainer Video
Autodesk Construction Cloud has over 200 direct integrations powered by our APIs and Partner Cards. See five popular integrations you can adopt today!
Autodesk Construction Cloud Integrations and Partnerships
Discover how software integrations positively impact construction, and how Air Systems, PARIC, CW Driver and Burns & McDonnell leverage integrations on their projects.
Autodesk Construction Cloud supports integrations with common construction Enterprise resource planning (ERPs) and SaaS tools used by accounting teams. Working with our integration partners and platforms, customers can synchronize critical financial data between accounting and operations with Autodesk Build.
With the elimination of duplicate data entry, the risk of liability issues is reduced, and processes become streamlined. Accessibility to accurate, up-to-date information empowers both project and accounting managers to make informed decisions quickly. And with actual cost data automatically flowing into Cost Management, field teams can improve forecast accuracy to ensure maximum profitability.
Work with hh2 Cloud Services to integrate Sage 300 CRE, Morpheus Technology Group to integrate Sage 300 CRE Viewpoint Vista & Spectrum, and JD Edwards. Use Boomi to integrate with CMiC or SAP.
Autodesk Construction Cloud Connect helps you easily configure integrations into accounting tools like QuickBooks Online, Sage Intacct, Xero, Acumatica and common spreadsheets or line-of-business applications like DocuSign, Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, Smartsheet, Excel Online, Google Sheets and more.
Since our earliest days, Autodesk has driven innovation in the built world. First by leading the architecture and engineering professions from paper design to CAD. Next by evolving the industry from 2D design to data-rich 3D models. And now, we enter the third phase: connected construction.
The status quo of building puts critical data in silos, prevents collaboration and leads to delays, risk and costly rework. Given these challenges, no one has delivered on the true promise of unified construction from design through turnover and operations.
The industry needs better solutions. Ways to seamlessly connect data all the way from the earliest phases of design, through planning and construction, and long into the operations phase. Builders also need better information in order to connect with the right partners, building relationships that will deliver high-quality work with minimal drama.
And we, at Autodesk, need to deliver tools to achieve this: solutions that reduce risk, help deliver projects faster and drive a more sustainable, safe, and efficient industry.
With Autodesk Build, Autodesk BIM Collaborate, and Autodesk Takeoff we’ve brought together the most powerful portfolio of construction management software products in the industry. We now support workflows spanning all phases of construction, from design, to planning, to building, to operations in a way no other company can. But it is not just about the breadth of our workflows. It’s about depth as well. Each product is best of breed in its category, and does more than simply checkboxes. This depth results from our relentless focus on the customer. We partner closely with teams in the office and jobsite to identify and improve how technology can improve the way we build. And finally, in addition to breadth and depth, we’ve focused on connectivity. In the past year we have made tremendous strides in connecting our products, and more importantly, your data. Construction data now seamlessly flows across the lifecycle and is available to the teams in the right place at the right time. You can start in your authoring tools, collaborate across the team during the design stage, push plans and models to preconstruction for coordination, quantity take-off and procurement, and once you’re ready, directly push that data to your project management and field teams.
The breadth of our portfolio, the depth of our capabilities and the connections that bring together meaningful workflows ushers in a new era of connected construction. The era of Autodesk Construction Cloud.
Autodesk Construction Cloud has all-new, powerfully simple tools to collaborate on construction projects securely from a single login. Autodesk Build, Takeoff, BIM Collaborate and Docs connect teams, workflows and data from design through operations.
Autodesk Construction cloud enables teams to:
· Improve construction collaboration
Project Management is essential to construction project success, but traditional construction project management solutions have struggled to serve the needs of the field and office together.
Autodesk Build software unites flexible construction project management with PlanGrid Build, the most-loved field solution. Together, teams are set up to work from accurate information together. And when questions arise, they are escalated, investigated, and resolved without missing a beat.
· Connect the construction lifecycle:
How many steps are involved in getting new design data into the hands of preconstruction and construction teams? Time for each step can slow collaboration and leave old plans in the field.
With Autodesk Docs software as the Common Data Environment, you can publish directly to Autodesk Build. Autodesk Docs provides rich, configurable approval workflows making it easy to ensure that construction plans and data are accurate from design to turnover.
· Work in 2D or 3D:
Translating design intent for use by the whole construction project team requires the ability to transition seamlessly between 2D and 3D views without data loss. It doesn’t need to be either/or.
Autodesk Takeoff software supports 2D and 3D quantification workflows, and makes it easy to switch between the two.
·Own your data:
Construction data is at the heart of digital transformation. From creation to distribution to analysis, the more connected the data, the more change it can drive.
Autodesk Construction Cloud construction management software delivers actionable and predictive insights natively for construction projects. And when you need additional controls, Data Connector makes it easy to bridge project data and your managed data warehouse.