Since our earliest days, Autodesk has driven innovation in the built world. First by leading the architecture and engineering professions from paper design to CAD. Next by evolving the industry from 2D design to data-rich 3D models. And now, we enter the third phase: connected construction.

The status quo of building puts critical data in silos, prevents collaboration and leads to delays, risk and costly rework. Given these challenges, no one has delivered on the true promise of unified construction from design through turnover and operations.

The industry needs better solutions. Ways to seamlessly connect data all the way from the earliest phases of design, through planning and construction, and long into the operations phase. Builders also need better information in order to connect with the right partners, building relationships that will deliver high-quality work with minimal drama.

And we, at Autodesk, need to deliver tools to achieve this: solutions that reduce risk, help deliver projects faster and drive a more sustainable, safe, and efficient industry.

With Autodesk Build, Autodesk BIM Collaborate, and Autodesk Takeoff we’ve brought together the most powerful portfolio of construction management software products in the industry. We now support workflows spanning all phases of construction, from design, to planning, to building, to operations in a way no other company can. But it is not just about the breadth of our workflows. It’s about depth as well. Each product is best of breed in its category, and does more than simply checkboxes. This depth results from our relentless focus on the customer. We partner closely with teams in the office and jobsite to identify and improve how technology can improve the way we build. And finally, in addition to breadth and depth, we’ve focused on connectivity. In the past year we have made tremendous strides in connecting our products, and more importantly, your data. Construction data now seamlessly flows across the lifecycle and is available to the teams in the right place at the right time. You can start in your authoring tools, collaborate across the team during the design stage, push plans and models to preconstruction for coordination, quantity take-off and procurement, and once you’re ready, directly push that data to your project management and field teams.

The breadth of our portfolio, the depth of our capabilities and the connections that bring together meaningful workflows ushers in a new era of connected construction. The era of Autodesk Construction Cloud.