View all tender invites across your entire office or division from one place. Track project files, site visits, due dates and more. Know what needs to get done, who’s responsible for it and when it’s due.
Avoid manual tender consolidation by forwarding tenders from any source, automatically populating your tenders.
Group similar jobs from different GCs together for easy tracking. Assign jobs to the right team member and stop duplicative work.
Get the answers you need to win the work you want. Check win rates, track team performance and see how your business is doing so that you can make informed business decisions.
Easily switch from tendering on work to soliciting tenders for the same project to get tenders out the door faster.Learn More
Keep everyone in the loop with one shared team calendar that's synced to all your devices.Learn More
Get insights into your company’s tendering history and track business performance.Learn More
Instantly quantify 2D views in order to generate accurate tenders from your online tenders.Learn More
A Speciality Contractor’s Guide to Tendering Technology
The right tendering technology is an investment that ensures long-term success.
How Bradley Concrete Improves Their Preconstruction Process
Discover how top speciality contractors use BuildingConnected to manage tenders and power their preconstruction process.
10 Tips to Win More Tenders
Subs should focus on winning the jobs they truly want and that will be most profitable for their business.