PlanGrid

To log in to PlanGrid on web or receive product support, use the links below. For mobile users, access your PlanGrid projects through the PlanGrid Build mobile app on iOS and Android.

Available from the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Introducing Autodesk Build
Ready for the next evolution of construction management software? Meet Autodesk Build, the best of PlanGrid and much more.
New Meetings and Schedule tools!
New asset and model-based tracking functionality!
New cost controls with Budget, Expense, Change Order and Forecasting tools!
New machine-learning-based risk analysis!
More configurable and robust RFIs and Submittals
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Questions about PlanGrid?

Here are some common answers to frequent questions about PlanGrid today.

Is the PlanGrid app still available for purchase?

Yes. PlanGrid subscriptions are still available. You can also access PlanGrid as part of an Autodesk Build subscription*.

*Must be purchased directly or through an Autodesk reseller

How do I log in to PlanGrid?

  • To log in to PlanGrid, first create an account.

  • After creating an account, you can log in to the web at any time.

  • To log in on mobile, download the iOS or Android app and open the app.

  • Tap Sign In on iOS and Log In on Android, and enter the same email and password that you used on web.

How do I log in to PlanGrid Admin Console?

The PlanGrid Admin Console is for organisational admins. If your username is designated as an Admin Console Admin, you can log in using enterprise.plangrid.com. PlanGrid’s Admin Console lets you manage your organisation’s users and licences from one convenient location. Upgrade and manage user accounts, transfer licences as needed and view your available licences from your organisation’s Console.

Is PlanGrid available on iOS and Android?

Yes, PlanGrid is available on iOS and Android. You can access it via the PlanGrid Build mobile application. You can download the app in the iOS and the Google Play store. The app is now named PlanGrid Build.

Is PlanGrid available as a Windows App?

Yes, the PlanGrid desktop app helps get everyone on the same page, across any device – including Windows laptops, desktop computers and tablets (including Surface). To get started, download the Windows App. Note that the app requires Windows 10 or higher

Where can I get support for PlanGrid?

For help with PlanGrid and to contact our support team, please visit the help site.

How much does PlanGrid cost?

PlanGrid access is now available through Autodesk Build. Subscription and pricing information can be found on the pricing page.

What is PlanGrid?

PlanGrid, and the PlanGrid Build app, lets General Contractors, Subcontractors and owners benefit from real-time access to project plans, issues, photos, forms and more. Autodesk Build is the next evolution of PlanGrid that lets construction professionals have all critical project information such as plans, files, issues, photos, forms, assets, RFIs, submittals, meeting minutes, schedules and much more. Users have mobile access to Autodesk Build through the PlanGrid Build mobile application.

Is PlanGrid cloud based?

Yes, PlanGrid and Autodesk Build are both cloud-based construction management software. With all project information – sheets, files, issues, photos, forms and much more – in the cloud, project teams have access to all critical information wherever they are.

What is PlanGrid used for?

PlanGrid is construction productivity software that lets General Contractors, Subcontractors and owners benefit from real-time access to project plans, issues, photos, forms and more. Autodesk Build is the next evolution of PlanGrid that lets construction professionals have all critical project information such as plans, files, issues, photos, forms, assets, RFIs, submittals, meeting minutes, schedules and much more. Users have mobile access to Autodesk Build through the PlanGrid Build mobile application.

When did PlanGrid become part of Autodesk Construction Cloud?

In November 2019, Autodesk announced Autodesk Construction Cloud, which brought together Autodesk’s cloud-based construction software offerings – PlanGrid, BuildingConnected, Assemble and BIM 360. Since the announcement, Pype and ProEst were acquired and added to Autodesk Construction Cloud. In February 2021, Autodesk Build was launched, bringing together the best of PlanGrid and BIM 360 into a single product.

