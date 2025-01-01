To log in to PlanGrid on web or receive product support, use the links below. For mobile users, access your PlanGrid projects through the PlanGrid Build mobile app on iOS and Android.
Here are some common answers to frequent questions about PlanGrid today.
Yes. PlanGrid subscriptions are still available. You can also access PlanGrid as part of an Autodesk Build subscription*.
*Must be purchased directly or through an Autodesk reseller
To log in to PlanGrid, first create an account.
After creating an account, you can log in to the web at any time.
To log in on mobile, download the iOS or Android app and open the app.
Tap Sign In on iOS and Log In on Android, and enter the same email and password that you used on web.
The PlanGrid Admin Console is for organisational admins. If your username is designated as an Admin Console Admin, you can log in using enterprise.plangrid.com. PlanGrid’s Admin Console lets you manage your organisation’s users and licences from one convenient location. Upgrade and manage user accounts, transfer licences as needed and view your available licences from your organisation’s Console.
Yes, PlanGrid is available on iOS and Android. You can access it via the PlanGrid Build mobile application. You can download the app in the iOS and the Google Play store. The app is now named PlanGrid Build.
Yes, the PlanGrid desktop app helps get everyone on the same page, across any device – including Windows laptops, desktop computers and tablets (including Surface). To get started, download the Windows App. Note that the app requires Windows 10 or higher
For help with PlanGrid and to contact our support team, please visit the help site.
PlanGrid access is now available through Autodesk Build. Subscription and pricing information can be found on the pricing page.
PlanGrid, and the PlanGrid Build app, lets General Contractors, Subcontractors and owners benefit from real-time access to project plans, issues, photos, forms and more. Autodesk Build is the next evolution of PlanGrid that lets construction professionals have all critical project information such as plans, files, issues, photos, forms, assets, RFIs, submittals, meeting minutes, schedules and much more. Users have mobile access to Autodesk Build through the PlanGrid Build mobile application.
Yes, PlanGrid and Autodesk Build are both cloud-based construction management software. With all project information – sheets, files, issues, photos, forms and much more – in the cloud, project teams have access to all critical information wherever they are.
In November 2019, Autodesk announced Autodesk Construction Cloud, which brought together Autodesk’s cloud-based construction software offerings – PlanGrid, BuildingConnected, Assemble and BIM 360. Since the announcement, Pype and ProEst were acquired and added to Autodesk Construction Cloud. In February 2021, Autodesk Build was launched, bringing together the best of PlanGrid and BIM 360 into a single product.