Powerful cloud-based estimating

ProEst combines cost estimating, digital takeoffs and tender day analysis in a single solution, ensuring that estimates are accurate, tenders are competitive and projects are profitable.

Improve estimating accuracy and win more tenders.

With ProEst, you get the advanced tools you need to streamline every estimating and preconstruction task, all with the kind of accuracy and detail that result in more profitable jobs.

Keep teams connected in real time

Count on ProEst to help break down data silos and help all of your project stakeholders work as one team, offering online access that makes it easy to share information and coordinate project tasks.

Gain instant visibility and greater control with a single source of truth.

With ProEst, all of your estimates and project data are in a centralised location, keeping project information organised, teams informed and construction jobs running smoothly.

Learn more about ProEst's powerful estimating capabilities

Cost Databases

Four flexible database options give you the trusted, up-to-date labour and materials data you need to create competitive construction project proposals – and protect the bottom line.

Digital Takeoffs

ProEst's digital takeoff function lets you calculate labour and material costs electronically – eliminating potential errors and cutting takeoff time in half.

Tender Day Analysis

Take the stress out of tender day with ProEst. See how subcontractor costs, margins, exclusions and other details compare to make the right decision every time.

Tender Management

With ProEst, your tenders are just a mouse click away. Consolidate all of your estimates in a single, online location, searchable by project location, size, type of work, client and other definitions.

CRM

Good client relationships are what long-term success is all about. ProEst's built-in CRM functionality helps you act on opportunities and be more responsive to client needs.

Reporting

ProEst's library of pre-designed reporting templates helps you generate polished, professional reports that communicate information clearly and effectively.

Conceptual Reporting

Use historical tender information to determine whether a job is financially viable or fits your company profile.

Software Integrations

ProEst partners with other leading technology providers to offer a complete, end-to-end platform for all of your estimating, costing, accounting and project management needs.

"With ProEst, we spend about half of the time on estimates as compared to previous years. Our estimating efficiency has improved a lot."

- Kim Summers, Director of Preconstruction at AstroTurf

Succeed with ProEst

8%

Increased estimate hit rate

Geisinger

50%

Increased estimating productivity

AstroTurf

30%

Increased tendering efficiency

Vantis

20%+

Increase in forecasted growth by 2025

Oswald Company

Discover how ProEst can improve your business