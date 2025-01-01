Autodesk main contractor software gives every member of your project team the right data to make confident decisions earlier, safer and more sustainably.
Plan, build and deliver results for clients by seamlessly connecting design to construction, only with Autodesk.
Bring information from all team members into a common data environment, and easily share files, drawings and documents.
Supercharge your decision making across all levels of your organisation with AI-powered insights and predictive analytics.
Manage your project, cost, safety and quality all in one place with a construction management platform built for both the office and the site. Streamline cost activities, submittals and the closeout process to save time and money, and deliver a great finished product to your clients.
Streamlining cost management with Autodesk Build ensures CPPI keeps projects on track.CPPI
Bringing BIM data into pre-construction workflows helps Windover quickly estimate.Windover
Better document and approval workflows helps KTC save time and make better decisions.KTC
Enhanced tender management delivers more tenders to Traylor and drives a competitive advantage.Traylor
Autodesk is the tool of choice for building commercial properties, advanced factories and facilities, institutions and critical infrastructure.
Autodesk helps you win more work, boost productivity and delight owners of your commercial projects. Whether you build homes, offices, hotels, retail, sports complexes or entertainment venues, work with Autodesk to build with speed, accuracy and quality.
PCL improves productivity and profitability with Autodesk
PCL Construction uses Pype to automate the submittal process without sacrificing quality.
DPR enhances quantification workflows with Autodesk Takeoff
DPR uses Autodesk Takeoff to drive quality and innovation across its projects.
Yes, Autodesk Construction Cloud main contractor software can help you manage projects from start to finish. It can assist in creating detailed budgets, tracking expenses and materials, scheduling tasks and managing staff resources. It also helps keep all project information organised in one place so that teams are always on the same page.
Autodesk Construction Cloud main contractor software offers extensive customer support, including phone, email and live chat. Customers can also use Autodesk’s comprehensive help centre to find answers to common questions and tutorials on how to use the software.
You can accurately budget your annual software spend with Autodesk Construction Cloud main contractor software because of our transparent pricing model, which includes unlimited users, unlimited document storage and best-in-class support. Visit the pricing page or get in touch with sales to learn more.
With Autodesk Construction Cloud main contractor software, you can generate a wide range of reports. This includes project status updates, financial summaries, progress reports, cost estimates and inventory tracking. This data can be used to make informed decisions about projects and help ensure that they are successfully completed on time and within budget.
Yes, Autodesk Construction Cloud main contractor software can be integrated with other tools and systems. Autodesk Connect has over 200 pre-built integrations available with business-critical systems. This can allow you to streamline your project management workflow by combining multiple tools into one platform.