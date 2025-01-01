Track and analyse changes.

Change Analysis introduces an automated, visual approach for understanding design changes. Identify, isolate and report against changes in geometry or metadata between model versions.
Stay on top of the latest design data and relevant changes with predefined ‘Watch Groups’. Easily create a list of 3D objects to track and automatically get notifications when design updates impact these watched objects.
Gain a clear and consumable overview of changes made to a project and allow designers and reviewers to understand these detailed changes by model, integrated in the ‘Model Preview’.
Connect decision makers and construction teams to manage design reviews and automate model coordination with trades. Improve design quality and constructability from the office to the field.
