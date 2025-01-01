Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
construction technology data analytics icon.
DATA CONNECTOR

Extract project data with a single click with Data Connector.

Quickly extract project data for customised use in other robust business intelligence tools without the need for expensive APIs or customised code.

Improve cross-project data analysis.

Data Connector saves teams time and money by giving them a tool to extract data across all of their projects without the need for expensive APIs or custom code. It also improves data visualisations so that teams can make more informed business decisions. ​

Leverage capabilities of robust business intelligence tools.

Quickly get started with data visualisations by accessing easy-to-use templates for business intelligence tools like Power BI.

Sync data directly to business intelligence tools.

Easily schedule data exports, sync data using the Power BI Connector or use the public Data Connector API to seamlessly sync data directly into other Business Intelligence tools.

See Data Connector in action.

Create powerful customised integrations easily. Build unique workflows that automatically move critical project data between Autodesk Construction Cloud and over 200 business-critical systems.

