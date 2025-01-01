Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
construction technology data analytics icon.
CONSTRUCTION IQ

Identify and prioritise construction project risk with Construction IQ.

Harness the power of Construction IQ’s built-in machine learning and AI functionality to predict, prevent and manage risks to cost, schedule, quality and safety.

Prioritise design issues.

Design Risk Factors enables project leaders to take daily action to prioritise and resolve design issues before they become time-consuming RFIs and create costly downstream-changes during construction.

Identify high-risk RFIs.

RFI Risk Factors helps teams identify RFIs that pose the greatest risk to project cost and schedule and classifies them by root cause, discipline and building component. Catch design issues earlier, identify risks and prioritise the right RFIs.

Drive quality control.

Quality Risk Factors enables project leaders to understand high risk quality problems and actions to mitigate risk to maintain quality control, while monitoring issue status, activity and quality checklist conformance.

Detect safety incidents.

Safety Risk Factors enable project leaders to get instant visibility into high risk areas of their project and take immediate action to resolve problematic safety behaviours and hazards before serious incidents happen.

