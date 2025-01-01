Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
CONSTRUCTION SUBMITTALS

Streamline construction submittals.

Efficiently create, coordinate and manage all submittals in a single submittal log.

Simplify the construction submittal workflow.

Easily create and organise individual submittal items and move submittals through the review process efficiently with actionable and conflict-free responses. Streamline review process by adding co-reviewers during reviews to ensure all necessary team members have an opportunity to review and comment.

Start the project faster.

Leverage an automated submittal log to get the project started faster. Pype AutoSpecs analyses your spec documents to create an ultra-accurate submittal register in minutes. Understand your construction submittal project requirements in ﬁner detail when you have all of your action submittals, products, closeout submittals, QA/QC requirements and more at your ﬁngertips.

Provide real-time visibility into submittal status.

Seamlessly track and review submittal progress. As submittal items move through the workflow, the system automatically tracks and displays transition dates. With submittals in Project Home, you can track submittals assigned to you or the entire project and see recently closed construction submittals in the Recent Activity log.

Share submittals instantly.

As soon as a submittal is approved, it’s immediately accessible in the mobile app, ensuring site teams have the most up-to-date information to build accurately.

