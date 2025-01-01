Through a single administration module, enterprises can control user permissions to start projects with a single login.
At any stage of a project, individuals and companies can come together with limited or full access to Autodesk Construction Cloud using a single login supported by Autodesk ID.
Grant specific permissions for users, roles and companies and ensure that the right people have access to the data and tools to complete projects.
Easily edit existing member information, including roles, company details and permission levels. Save time by adding multiple collaborators from the same company in bulk, assigning all roles and project permissions at the same time.
Ensure that projects have the benefit of the right amount of collaboration with controlled permissioning at the user level. For each project, assign a single collaborator different rights across different tools and solutions within Autodesk Construction Cloud’s unified platform.
Create powerful customised integrations easily. Build unique workflows that automatically move critical project data between Autodesk Construction Cloud and over 200 business-critical systems.
Perform accurate 2D takeoffs and generate automated quantities from 3D models in a single online solution.
Connect design and construction teams with unified model aggregation, clash resolution, and issue tracking across desktop and cloud.