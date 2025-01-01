Easily aggregate multi-discipline models from different file types, curate views, create custom coordination spaces and share with site teams.
Facilitate comprehensive constructability reviews and clash detection by aggregating multi-discipline models, regardless of the file format. Easily manipulate models by selecting areas of focus.
Create custom-curated views by level, phase or trade, making it easier to focus coordination efforts on a project subset. Views can be created as a private workspace for a specific member’s use or as a published view intended for collaboration by the broader project team.
Teams can easily ensure model quality by creating specific coordination spaces that allow designers and BIM experts to test designs and run automated clash detection. Easily navigate federated models to check for constructability issues.
Stay connected in each stage of the construction lifecycle with enhanced model viewing on mobile – improving communication and collaboration between office and site. When BIM Managers share multi-trade models with teams on site, Site Managers and Project Engineers have the context they need to make critical decisions faster.