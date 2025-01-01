Control the budget in real time and improve tracking of owner payments, and with a centralised, configurable platform.
Construct customised budget structures that work with any accounting systems and work breakdown structures. Rearrange, rename or create customised calculations within budget columns to show the most critical budget information.
Easily create the main contract(s) from the budget and configure it to comply with owner and company requirements. Automatically generate and define the schedule of values, establish owner payment terms and create the connections between the main contract and supplier contracts.
Provide all critical documentation to streamline the owner payment application process. Quickly collate all supplier payment applications, expenses and backup sheets to provide the foundation and ensure complete owner payment.
Speed up workflows and enhance collaboration with owners by bringing them into the platform. Control the permissions and provide owners with the ability to view, approve or reject payment applications and accept or reject change orders.
Enhance your views of construction cost data to better leverage the data. Create saved views and improve cost forecasting by tracking actuals and leveraging customised columns to more accurately project cost to complete, final cost and variance.
Comprehensive site and project management software that delivers a broad, deep and connected set of tools for builders in an easy-to-adopt, highly configurable solution.