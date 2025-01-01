Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Construction Issues Software Icon
ISSUES

Manage issues on a unified platform across the project lifecycle.

Track all issues, from design to handover, in one place. Create accountability to resolve issues faster and with more transparency.

Access all issues from one place.

Track all design, coordination, quality, safety and commissioning issues from the same issue log. Use sorting and filtering to configure your view and quickly find the issues you’re looking for.

Create and visualise issues.

Create issues in a few quick steps on web or mobile. Place pins to identify the exact location of issues on 2D sheets or 3D models. Add photo or document references to provide team members with additional context.

Connect construction workflows.

Save time and increase transparency by creating essential references between issues, forms and RFIs. Create an issue directly from a form and, if needed, immediately escalate that issue to an RFI.

Customise issue settings.

Create customised fields to capture specific data for each issue type. Set up 3-character issue pin labels to help team members quickly understand what type of issue they’re looking at.

Generate and share issue reports.

Create a summary or detailed issue reports that you can easily share, even with non-members. Track issue management with scheduled reports, such as a weekly clash report.

Manage all issues on mobile.

Leverage our intuitive mobile app to create, update and track issues from the construction site, even when you’re offline. With Autodesk Construction Cloud mobile sync, you’ll always have the latest project data at your fingertips.

