Document Management Jam

Getting your construction documents under control – once and for all!

Did you know that construction professionals spend roughly 35% of their time on non-productive activities, such as searching for the right project documents? Experienced this headache before? Well, you’re not alone. In this webinar jam, we will talk about all things document management and highlight some best practices for you to start on the right track. Join the discussion alongside your industry peers and learn:

  • Why it’s important to establish a centralized document management
  • Best tips and tricks on organizing your project files for better collaboration
  • How to leverage Autodesk Construction Cloud Connect to make your tech stack work for you

Document Management 101: How to Align Teams and Simplify File Sharing

August 21 2024, 4:30pm UTC
Cut out the noise and find the metrics that matter to you.

Feel overwhelmed trying to stay ahead of changes and decisions when countless project documents are all over the place? Maintaining a centralized document management solution can help you and your teams catch mistakes earlier and ensure the right information is readily available to the right stakeholders – and you can do just that in Autodesk Construction Cloud. Join product experts and learn the basics on:

  • The importance of maintaining a document management solution
  • Best practices on how to manage folders, files, permissions and ultimately risk
  • Core capabilities in Autodesk Construction Cloud to manage files across the project lifecycle
Speakers

Audrey Boguchwal

Group Product Manager, Autodesk

Justin Lipsey

Technical Solutions Executive, Autodesk

Marisa Barreda

Product Marketing Manager, Autodesk

Document Management 201: Staying Organized with Powerful Integrations

August 22 2024, 4:30pm UTC
Centralize your docs for enhanced document management across the project lifecycle.

Ever walk into a room to find something important, only to realize you were in the wrong room? Navigating all the documents in your construction project’s tech stack can oftentimes feel like that. Whether your tech stack is two, five, or even ten tools, it’s important to maintain a centralized document management ecosystem to help you and your teams find exactly what you need to stay ahead of project changes – Autodesk Construction Cloud (ACC) Connect can help.

Get your questions answered live and join these product experts as they demonstrate how ACC Connect can optimize your document management processes and share:

  • The importance of maintaining a centralized document management solution
  • How you can enhance the collaboration of your construction files
  • The power of leveraging ACC Connect to integrate data into Autodesk Construction Cloud
Speakers

Marisa Barreda

Senior Product Marketing Manager, Autodesk

Alice Adelman

Integration Solutions Engineer, Autodesk

