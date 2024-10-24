Who should attend: Designers, Architects, BIM Managers, VDC Managers, Project Managers, GCs, Executives, Business decision-makers, Thought Leaders and anyone looking to become one.
Augmented and virtual reality solutions don’t just exist in science fiction–they’re already being used (successfully!) in construction. Join us for an insightful webinar that delves into how extended reality solutions can make every stage of your project more collaborative, visual, and productive.
Our presenters from Autodesk Workshop XR will share a visual demo of how VR enables better spatial understanding and design collaboration. Then Gamma AR, an integration partner, will showcase how to use AR on-site on your projects and a glimpse into an immersive walkthrough.
Join 1,450+ registrants on 10/24 and you’ll walk away with insights on:
Save your seat for this 45-minute webinar and get your questions answered live by these industry experts on the future of VR and AR in construction.
AJ Lightheart
Sr. Product Specialist Sales Rep of XR, Autodesk
Nathan Cenovski
Product Specialist Sales Rep of XR, Autodesk
Caner Dolas
CEO and Co-Founder, Gamma AR
Gigi Peccolo
Sr. Manager of Content Strategy, Autodesk
Work safer, faster, and with less stress, thanks to Autodesk’s leading construction management platform.