An Inside Look at Deploying VR & AR on Your Construction Projects

Working in 3D, beyond paper blueprints, with virtual reality and augmented reality innovations.

Who should attend: Designers, Architects, BIM Managers, VDC Managers, Project Managers, GCs, Executives, Business decision-makers, Thought Leaders and anyone looking to become one.

Augmented and virtual reality solutions don’t just exist in science fiction–they’re already being used (successfully!) in construction. Join us for an insightful webinar that delves into how extended reality solutions can make every stage of your project more collaborative, visual, and productive.

Our presenters from Autodesk Workshop XR will share a visual demo of how VR enables better spatial understanding and design collaboration. Then Gamma AR, an integration partner, will showcase how to use AR on-site on your projects and a glimpse into an immersive walkthrough.

Join 1,450+ registrants on 10/24 and you’ll walk away with insights on:

  • The top challenges in AEC and how XR can address them
  • Real-world applications of XR, AR, and VR, both in the office and in the field
  • The breadth of 3D solutions available today, and how to get started
  • Your questions about XR technology–we’ll have plenty of time for live Q&As

Save your seat for this 45-minute webinar and get your questions answered live by these industry experts on the future of VR and AR in construction.

Speakers

AJ Lightheart

Sr. Product Specialist Sales Rep of XR, Autodesk

Nathan Cenovski

Product Specialist Sales Rep of XR, Autodesk

Caner Dolas

CEO and Co-Founder, Gamma AR

Gigi Peccolo

Sr. Manager of Content Strategy, Autodesk

A leader in project management.

Work safer, faster, and with less stress, thanks to Autodesk’s leading construction management platform.

