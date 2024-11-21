Who should attend on 11/21: Project Managers, Senior Project Mangers, General Contractors and decision-makers.
Sometimes it feels like the only constant in construction is change. Even with the most experienced team and meticulous plan, it’s almost inevitable you’ll get thrown a curveball. And as project leaders know best, even the “smallest” change can turn into a challenge.
You can’t control change, but it’s most important to respond in a way that minimizes impacts and keeps the project running. Hear about how Autodesk solutions provide a central place for project leaders and teams to deal with inevitable curveballs by communicating and collaborating better, and making quicker decisions.
Join us along with 1,600+ registrants and you’ll walk away with insights on:
✔️ Communication workflows built for construction
✔️ Connected tools to navigate projects as one team
✔️ Single place for reliable and scalable project information
✔️ Live Q&As and related resources shared
Save your seat for this 45-minute webinar and get your questions answered live by these industry experts on the latest and greatest on project management tools in construction.
Alyssa Schear
Named Technical Solutions Executive, Autodesk
Kayla Wishart
Technical Solutions Executive, Autodesk
Tori Anderson
Product Marketing Manager, Autodesk
Work safer, faster, and with less stress, thanks to Autodesk’s leading construction management platform.