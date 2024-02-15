Manage your project communication in a centralized and connected environment

Getting construction projects from design to handover requires extensive collaboration and communication across numerous stakeholders. Too often project-related communication is done in silos leading to scattered information, poor alignment and data loss. What if you could track all project correspondence in a single location? Well, now you can! With Correspondence in Autodesk Construction Cloud, teams can create and manage internal and external project communication in a centralized and connected environment.

In this webinar, Granite Construction will share how they used Correspondence on multiple projects to create a communication repository and the benefits they saw. The Autodesk product team will showcase the power of Correspondence, and highlight key features on the road map to make the tool a primary mode of communication to take your projects to the next level.

In this webinar, you’ll learn:

Discover the importance of a common data environment

Learn how Granite Construction encourages the adoption of the Correspondence tool on more than 50 projects and the benefits they saw

Learn about how the Correspondence tool is improving communication in Autodesk Build, Autodesk BIM Collaborate, and BIM Collaborate Pro

