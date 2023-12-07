Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Takeoff to Win and Deliver Sustainable Projects

Are you tired of outdated desktop-based 2D takeoff tools? Or having to perform 2D and 3D takeoffs in disjointed solutions and then dealing with the tedious task of manually combining your quantities externally?

The takeoff process doesn’t need to be a chaotic, time-consuming ordeal filled with obstacles. Join this webinar to see how you can perform 2D and 3D takeoffs faster in one solution while improving collaboration and transparency. Our product experts will cover some of the recent enhancements in Autodesk Takeoff that enable you to compare your takeoff quantities at different moments in time to identify trends and mitigate risks. We will also cover our latest integration with Embodied Carbon in Construction Calculator (EC3) to help you make climate-smart substitutions early in the preconstruction stage.

Join our product experts as they dive into:

  • Demos and comparisons in action to see how to track quantity changes between two different moments in time
  • EC3 integration to evaluate carbon emissions and generate reports, including ICMS reporting format
  • How to successfully perform 3D takeoff and various tips to work with the model
  • Core capabilities of Autodesk Takeoff and benefits of standardization

Our expert Product Managers will be participating live during the Q&A to get your burning questions answered.

Event duration: 45 minutes

Speakers

Rachel Trocchi

Construction Account Executive, Autodesk

Chico Membreno

Sr. Product Manager, Autodesk

Sarah Cunningham

Sr. Product Manager, Autodesk

Austin Ehlert

Technical Solutions Executive, Autodesk

64%

of bad project data results from inaccurate, missing or duplicate data

$88.6 Billion

The global cost of avoidable rework from decisions made using bad data

5.5 hrs /week

wasted on non-optimal activities (looking for project plans and info)

