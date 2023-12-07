Takeoff to Win and Deliver Sustainable Projects

The takeoff process doesn’t need to be a chaotic, time-consuming ordeal filled with obstacles. Join this webinar to see how you can perform 2D and 3D takeoffs faster in one solution while improving collaboration and transparency. Our product experts will cover some of the recent enhancements in Autodesk Takeoff that enable you to compare your takeoff quantities at different moments in time to identify trends and mitigate risks. We will also cover our latest integration with Embodied Carbon in Construction Calculator (EC3) to help you make climate-smart substitutions early in the preconstruction stage.
Join our product experts as they dive into:
Our expert Product Managers will be participating live during the Q&A to get your burning questions answered.
Event duration: 45 minutes
Rachel Trocchi
Construction Account Executive, Autodesk
Chico Membreno
Sr. Product Manager, Autodesk
Sarah Cunningham
Sr. Product Manager, Autodesk
Austin Ehlert
Technical Solutions Executive, Autodesk
of bad project data results from inaccurate, missing or duplicate data
The global cost of avoidable rework from decisions made using bad data
wasted on non-optimal activities (looking for project plans and info)