See the benefits of asset management software and how it can help your projects come in on time and under budget.

Who should attend: General Contractors, Subcontractors, Project Managers, Project Engineers, Foremen, Director/Head of Operations, Operations Managers, and business decision-makers.

Asset management starts during the engineering and design stages. It’s key to affecting downstream workflows like installation, QA/QC, commissioning and handover. We will cover all aspects of how asset management software works and its benefits to General Contractors and Subcontractors.

Join us on July 10th for highlights including:

Overview of how technology can help save on costs and why it’s critical to keep your projects on schedule

Demo of how to set up asset tracking for new companies that haven’t started yet

For the advanced power users, we’ll demo how you can organize information simply to ensure all field equipment is logged and trackable at every stage of the project lifecycle

Regardless of where you are in adopting asset management software, you’ll learn about the benefits of having a digital process that saves your bottom line. Register for this 45 minute webinar and get your questions answered live by these experts.