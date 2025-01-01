Organise, distribute and share files on a single, connected document management platform, ensuring all team members have access to the information they need.
A structured document control process ensures the right information is in the right hands, keeping project teams in sync and on track. Autodesk Construction Cloud makes document control simple. Its robust access and permission tools and customisable sharing options eliminate the risk of working with the wrong information.
Integral to keeping construction projects organised and teams aligned, document versioning helps with sharing and distributing new versions of models and drawings, keeping everyone on the same page. Maintain version control automatically as changes are published, view previous versions and compare versions to keep track of all changes and ensure teams are always working with the latest info.
Facilitate, control and automate the review and distribution of project drawings, models and other documents before publishing and sharing them with the project team. With robust tools for reviewing, commenting on and approving documents and support for key industry standards, you can confidently distribute approved documents.
Whether in the office or on the construction site, ensure the right information is in the right hands, at the right time.
Access drawings on site with advanced sheet processing technology, which enables them to load instantly on any device.
Ensure teams have access to the right information, any time, with auto-sync to mobile devices.
Easily mark up drawings, documents and models, enhancing collaboration between teams.
