360 Admin Tools Integration

360 Admin Tools
Software as a Vision was born from a group of computer engineers and architects who are passionate about software development and digital contruction. We are convinced that any truly innovative changes must be supported by the use of the latest technologies.
Integration forBIM 360
The Integration

360 Admin Tools is a cloud-based tool that facilitates administration, migration, transformation and real-time information tasks for all your Autodesk® BIM 360® accounts and storage platforms, saving time with the automation of your CDE (Common Data Environment) management.

360 Admin Tools is a set of tools developed for BIM 360 administrators and managers. It allows you to extend the Autodesk CDE and integrate with other collaborative environments on the cloud, as well as simplifying tedious day-to-day tasks.

Details

  • Extend BIM 360 Docs’ possibilities by synchronizing projects with any collaborative platform.
  • Assign users in bulk or copy between projects and accounts.
  • 360 Admin Tools gives flexibility to combine the best of each cloud or collaborative environment.

Support:

Technology built bySoftware as a Vision

Emailsupport@bim360tools.freshdesk.com

Partner Websitebim360tools.freshdesk.com/suppor

