Agave API Integration

The Integration

To use Agave API, it’s just takes 3 steps:



You install this Agave API app. You go back to the application that needs to connect to your {app} account. Agave establish a secure connection on your behalf. You data is fully encrypted in transit and at rest.

Agave API helps you seamlessly connect your BIM 360 data to other authorized applications.



For example, with Agave API, you can share your project data with apps you use for procurement, bid-management, timekeeping, or drone imagery.

Details