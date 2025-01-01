AirGo 360° Virtual Sites Integration

Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
AirGo 360° Virtual Sites
Airsquire believes that managing what should have been built against what was actually built should be effortless during construction. Our mission is to build the simplest construction time capsule in the world. Our vision is to let construction traverse space and time. 
AirGo cloud-based platform helps extend progress supervision, enable faster site documentation & progress claims, and provide evidence to reduce costly variation orders & disputes. AirGo helps teams overcome communication gaps caused by restricted physical site access.

AirGo helps projects spend less time on unproductive site walks, and get more visibility on their site progress. AirGo allows project teams to simply and quickly capture a 360° project site view and remotely traverse to any moments of progress.

  • AirGo helps capture, visualise and share project site’s “360° street view" simply and quickly.
  • AirGo Cloud can be accessed anytime, anywhere. No installation needed.
  • AirGo Mobile assists capturer with an A.I. to capture quickly and immersively.

Emailsupport@airsquire.ai

Partner Websitewww.airsquire.ai/

