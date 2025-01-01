Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
AKULAR AR Platform Integration

AKULAR AR Platform
Now accessible through BIM360, AKULAR provides users with an Augmented Reality app and quick conversion platform that provides an immersive walkthroughs to experience your projects in real size, real time and geolocated using just a smartphone or tablet. 
 
AR Photorealistic Quality
The Integration

The AKULAR AR Platform processes and converts any 3D file format to Augmented Reality. Users can use the geo-location feature to place any of their real size 3D models exactly where they need to be using their smartphone or tablet. 
 
Upgrade to a custom AKULAR bespoke app on BIM360. 

Details

  • Converts any 3D file format into Augmented Reality
  • Enhances the visual quality of 3D models, provides meta-data visualization and animation
  • Augmented Reality visualization of geo-located, real size 3D models via phone or tablet

Support:

Technology built byAKULAR

Emailsupport@akular.com

Partner Websiteakular.com/

Partner Phone(571) 426-0138

"This is the best AR I have seen, and we have been exploring the technology for years."

- Roy Malcolm, DPR Construction

“Your solution has evolved tremendously in the past months and helped us achieve six figure savings, as it helped make the right design decisions for our project in Reston.”

- Charles Overly, Boston Properties