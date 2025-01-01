Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Aptix Integrations Platform Integration

Aptix Integrations Platform
Our mission is simple - to help grow your business. Sure, that helps us grow ours, and together we can help ensure that a growing world is a healthy world.
Integration forBuild
Works with:BIM 360 Build, Autodesk Docs, Autodesk Build
The Integration

As part of the Topcon family of products, Aptix™ integrates both software applications and sensor applications to provide summary reports on materials, people, and equipment.

Aptix™ is an integration platform-as-a-services (iPaaS) used primarily in the construction industry to integrate third-party software, project data, and automate workflows all within a single platform.

Details

  • Integration, interoperability, and optimized use of multiple third-party applications
  • Optimized productivity on projects, reduced schedule conflicts, and visibility into risks
  • Automated workflows with data source validation, events, alerts, or text messaging
  • A single source of truth with insightful views of project data and project health
  • Integration of project data across products, disciplines, and teams
  • Open and connected model-based workflows
  • Open, secure, and scalable information mobility

Support:

Technology built byTopcon Positioning Systems

Emailsupport@digitalconstructionworks.com

Partner Websitewww.topconpositioning.com/suppor

