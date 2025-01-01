Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Products
Solutions
Resources
Pricing

ArchiveHub Integration

ArchiveHub
matterlab is a product and innovation lab of technology experts, software developers, designers and entrepreneurs, dedicated to improving the built environment.
Works with:Autodesk Build,
The Integration

Whether you need your
Autodesk Build project data and files for handover, archive, or analysis, ArchiveHub keeps all information and structure intact, minimising any risks of error or incomplete data.
 
ArchiveHub getting started - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tQ7OpOez5bw&feature=youtu.be
 

ArchiveHub is the most complete Autodesk Build archiving solution. Download, view and manage all of your Autodesk Build project data easily.

Details

  • Project archive and handover
  • Business continuity and flexibility
  • Compliance and legal requirements

Resources:

New software simplifies archiving and extraction of BIM data - BIM+

Why you should think more about archiving your projects

Support:

Technology built bymatterlab

Emailrichard.brayshaw@symetri.com

Partner Websitewww.symetri.co.uk/products/archi

For more information, please complete the form below.