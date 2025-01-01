Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Products
Solutions
Resources
Pricing

CamDo Construction Camera Integration

CamDo Construction Camera
Since 2013, CamDo has provided thousands of solutions for general contractors, developers and photographers all over the world save money and time by capturing high-quality imagery with a simple connected workflow. 
CloudX - PlanGrid and BIM360 Integration
BIM360_PlanGrid_01
BIM360_PlanGrid_02
BIM360_PlanGrid_03
The Integration

Seamless integration into PlanGrid increases the visibility and reduces the workload to get timely visual data.
All of your CamDo captured photos are available within the photos module within the PlanGrid environment to feed into your existing workflows.
Sync footage from CamDo CloudX to PlanGrid

Timelapse photography using GoPro cameras.
Upload photos captured with your CamDo Construction Camera from to PlanGrid.

Details

  • Capture photos on your construction site.
  • Create time lapse videos.
  • Upload photos from CamDo CloudX platform to BIM 360.

Support:

Technology built byCamDo Solutions

Emailsupport@cam-do.com

Partner Websitecam-do.com/pages/resources

For more information, please complete the form below.