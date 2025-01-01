Cisco Webex Teams Integration

The Integration

Cisco® Webex Teams is an easy-to-use collaboration solution that keeps people and teamwork connected anytime, anywhere. Webex Teams™ brings together messaging, file sharing, video meetings, white boarding, calling, and other tools you use to streamline teamwork and produce results faster.

Cisco Spark is an app-centric cloud-based service that provides a complete collaboration suite for teams to create, meet, message, call, whiteboard, and share, regardless of whether they're together or apart.

Details