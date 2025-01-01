Construction Marketplace Integration

Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
SATT is a provider of data and insight-driven marketing solutions for construction industry.
The integration will help project decision-makers and buyers – easily find products and suppliers, and manage all aspects of materials purchase by utilizing data, an intuitive user interface, and AI services.

Construction Marketplace is a building materials management and procurement platform. It enables centralized management of all the materials, quotes, and purchase orders for any project, resulting in substantial savings on time and material costs.

  • Build a ‘List of Materials’ for your project.
  • Request for Product Information and Quotes.
  • Review and approve Quotes.
  • Create and manage Purchase Orders.
  • Centrally manage the Materials Procurement process and reduce operations and material cost.

