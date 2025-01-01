EarthCam Integration

The Integration
Empower your team to make better, timelier decisions that eliminate mistakes, reduce costs and improve the safety of the construction site for everyone. Access powerful media-enhanced views of your projects and create a cohesive library of live and saved imagery in relation to your 3D model.
EarthCam’s integration allows users to merge high-quality, real-time construction camera imagery embedded with jobsite data, with the BIM 360 platform. Create intelligent perspectives of your jobsite with live and saved images or 360° VR content.
Details
- View high-quality construction camera content and 360° VR photography within BIM 360.
- Upload images and create RFIs and Issues in Draft or Open Status with one click.
- Leverage EarthCam Partner Card in tandem with direct integration to BIM 360 and Build.
- Markup images to share detailed observations or create a time-lapse to highlight progress.
- Analyze jobsite environmental data collected by data sensors for further intelligence reporting.
- Download and share gigapixel panoramas, videos and time-lapse movies for detailed progress insight.
- One central interface for easy and efficient content management, organization and team collaboration
- Share information across your organization to add value & support a lean project management process.
- Superimpose images and video over your choice of 3D model layers.