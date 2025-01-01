Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Products
Solutions
Resources
Pricing

Excel Online Integration

Excel Online
Microsoft enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.
Integration forACC Connect
The Integration

Microsoft Excel is the industry leading spreadsheet program, a powerful data visualization and analysis tool. Enhanced by intelligence for experts and novices. Excel learns your patterns, organizing your data to save you time. Easily create spreadsheets from templates or on your own.

Collaborate for free with an online version of Microsoft Excel. Save spreadsheets in OneDrive. Share them with others and work together at the same time.

Details

  • Integrate with Excel Online using Autodesk Construction Cloud Connect
  • Develop custom workflows using Excel Online triggers
  • Connect to ACC, PlanGrid or BIM 360

Support:

Technology built byMicrosoft

Emailacc-connect@autodesk.com

Partner Websiteconstruction.autodesk.com/connec

For more information, please complete the form below.