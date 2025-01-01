FARO Integration

The Integration

SCENE WebShare Cloud is a cloud-based hosting platform, offering real-time access to the latest reality data for worldwide project management and BIM workflows. It supports 3D reality data of unlimited size and independent of their source of capture to be stored, viewed, evaluated and shared.

FARO® SCENE WebShare Cloud: A cloud-based platform for secure reality data sharing, collaborative project management and Scan-to-BIM workflow hosting worldwide via the Internet.

Details