The Integration

With Geometrid integration, project teams are able to monitor their supply network directly on Project Home dashboards on Autodesk® Build or BIM 360® to enhance their supply chain management and element traceability across workflows and easily share that data with other project stakeholders.

Geometrid enables building owners, developers, and contractors to achieve complete visibility across their supply chain in a web-based interactive BIM environment for project monitoring, element tracking, progress reporting and performance analytics.

Details