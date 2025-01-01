Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Headlight Integration

Headlight
Designed for infrastructure construction professionals, HeadLight is a photo-based inspection technology that allows teams to capture, share, and act on data from the job site in real-time, offering the visual source of truth they need to confidently deliver projects. 
Integration forPlanGrid
The Integration

Delivering construction projects is complex. Luckily, there are now several innovations that help. The PlanGrid and HeadLight integration allows a real-time view of project progress with the ability to inspect against current plan sets to make sure the entire team is on the same page.

HeadLight is a Project Intelligence platform that integrates information, communications and insights to provide all stakeholders with the best information, at the right time, with insights driving intelligent decisions.

Details

  • Save PlanGrid snapshots to HeadLight for a real-time view of project progress according to plans.
  • include drawings and annotations in your daily reports.
  • Works with iOS

