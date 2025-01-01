iCON sensors for BIM 360® Layout Integration

The Integration

The BIM 360 Layout app synchronizes with your BIM 360 account to download and sync project models with point location coordinate details to your Leica robotic total station, guiding user to the exact location of points on the site for field staking, verification and as-built collection.

Connect your coordinated model to the field effortlessly by pairing your robotic total station sensors with the BIM 360 Layout app to produce accurate, verified point data directly from your BIM 360 account.

Details